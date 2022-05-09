Han's the man for Gibraltar! Boston United youngster invited to international training camp

Boston United youth teamer Han Stevens has received an international call.

The midfielder has been invited to attend a training camp with the Gibraltar under 19s set up.

Stevens was an influential part of the United under 18s side which reached the first round of this year's FA Youth Cup and also played senior football with Bourne Town in the UCL Division One.

"We are immensely proud to announce that Boston United U19 youth player Han Stevens has been invited to attend an international training camp with the Gibraltar U19s," a statement by the Pilgrims read.

"Han has done very well over the season. To be invited to an international training camp as a first year with Boston United shows the ability he has, and it’s great to see his hard work and ethic being rewarded.

"He now has the task of trying to break into the U19 National team squad, which would be great for Han considering he has only just turned 17-years-old.

"Overall this invitation is a fantastic achievement and speaks volumes of Han’s attitude and ability, and we wish him the best of luck and hope he enjoys this opportunity."

Han Stevens. Photo: Oliver Atkin

