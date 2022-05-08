VIDEO: Boston United's Danny Elliott on the 'horrendous' wait for Kettering's result and his hopes of reaching 30 goals

Striker nets vital second for Boston

By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 4:04 pm

Danny Elliott netted his 28th goal of the season to seal Boston United's 2-0 win at Farsley Celtic and a place in the play-offs.

Now he wants to repeat last season's play-off win with Hartlepool United.

