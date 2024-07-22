Horncastle joint-boss happy with 'tough' pre-season tests

Action from Horncastle's clash with Louth Town last weekend. Photo: Rob Savage.

​John Rawdon says Horncastle Town’s pre-season has so far provided some very useful tests for his side as the new Lincolnshire League season approaches.

Rawdon, who is joint-boss with his brother Will, took plenty of heart from matches played against Boston Town and Louth Town, and although neither produced a victory, it was the usual pre-season requirements that were largely filled for the Wongers and with some good displays to boot.

And it all bodes well ahead of the new campaign which is still just over three weeks away, a home game with Ruston Sports opening things up on Friday, August 16.

Rawdon said: “They were two really tough games in four days. The first was against Boston Town from the UCL Premier North at step five and we played really well.

"The lads did everything we asked of them in terms of the system and shape we wanted to play to make it hard for them and it really worked.

"Ultimately, they had a little bit of quality that won them the game, but it was a tough and physical game from which we were happy with the outcome.

"We knew Louth would be another good physical test and for the first 25 minutes we were excellent, sticking to the game plan and playing how we want to play.

"A couple of sloppy goals in quick succession then allowed Louth to go 2-0 up and after that we never really managed to get back into the game properly.

"We ended up losing 4-0 but a real positive was that for the last 20 minutes we brought on three 16-year-olds who were excellent and gave us the most attacking threat we’d had in the game, especially Noah Janney in midfield who came on showed just what ability and potential he’s got for the coming season.”

Attention now turns to the visit of Collingham this weekend, who also ply their trade at step seven but in the Premier Division of the Notts Senior League.

Rawdon added: “It’ll be another really tough test and they’re at a similar level to us, but a good team, so we’ll get another physical work out which will set us in good stead for the start of the season.”

Five days later, Horncastle will then face Boston United U19s at The Wong.​