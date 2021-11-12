Horncastle Town entertain Sleaford Town Rangers looking to climb the Lincs League table

Scott Lowman. Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town will be looking to put more daylight between themselves and Sleaford Town Rangers when they meet tonight.

The Wongers - currently 15th in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League - sit a place and five points above second-bottom Sleaford.

But victory could see Andrew Cotton’s side leapfrog Keelby United - who have a vastly inferior goal difference - and pull themselves to within touching distance of the mid-table clubs.

The Wongers are looking to put back-to-back defeats behind them - most recently Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Appleby Frodingham - as they host Rangers under the floodlights.

This weekend saw Scott Lowman net for Horncastle in the first minute before second-half finishes from Joe Moloney and Harry Burnett-Haynes arriving in the space of five minutes turned the contest on its head.

Sleaford hit the road having lost their past four matches and arrive at Horncastle on the back of a heavy 6-0 league defeat at Appleby Frodingham and this weekend’s 9-0 thrashing at Nunsthorpe Tavern in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Prior to these results, Sleaford’s only league victory to date this season came against Horncastle at Eslaforde Park.

Liam Cotton and Jack Wood found the net in a 4-2 reverse.