Horncastle Town look to gain 'advantage' when they meet Keelby

Horncastle Town will be looking to pick up points against rivals close to them in the table over the next two weekends.
Following a game-free Saturday which manager Andrew Cotton hopes was a good opportunity for the Wongers to recharge the batteries, they travel to 14th-place Keelby United on Saturday (KO 2pm).
This will be followed by a trip to basement boys Brigg Town CIC seven days later on March 5 (KO 3pm).
“We always want to win games and pick up points wherever we can,” said Cotton, whose side are currently 15th in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table.
“We’ve never gone into a game thinking about where the opposition will be at the end of the season.
“It’s always the case that we want to be competitive against every team in there, but if you can pick up points against teams near you in the table it can help you gain a bit of an advantage.”
Town trail a youthful Keelby side, led by veteran striker Gary Nimmo, by three points but with two games in hand.
Keelby left The Wong with a 4-3 win in August, player-boss Nimmo netting a hat-trick and Daniel Scrimshaw also on target as the hosts responded through a Scott Lowman Brace and Ben Gosling’s goal.
“We were really impressed with Keelby when they came to us,” Cotton added.
“We lost 4-3 at our place and they are very dangerous going forward. When a side has Gary Nimmo they’re always likely to score.
“But there aren’t any poor sides in the Lincs League at all.”