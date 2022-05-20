How to watch York City and Boston United's promotion final via livestream

Rivlas to meet at LNER Stadium.

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:24 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:27 am
York host United on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin
York host United on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

York City will entertain Boston United in the National League North promotion final on Saturday.

The winner will secure a place in next season's National League.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

York have had to defeat Chorley and Brackley Town to reach the final after finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, United - who concluded the campaign seventh - have won at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde.

The game is sold out with 7,500 tickets snapped up.

United fans can attend a big screen showing of the final the Jakemans Community Stadium or alternatively stream from home.

This is a bonus for supporters abroad who can also access the match.

To purchase a livestream, priced £10, click here.

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans can watch final on big screen - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Shane Byrne named in Team of the Year - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Promotion final tickets on sale - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Watch fans celebrate at Fylde - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox proud of his battling side - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fylde 0 Boston 2 - report

Boston UnitedYork CityLNER StadiumYorkNational League North