How to watch York City and Boston United's promotion final via livestream

York host United on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The winner will secure a place in next season's National League.

York have had to defeat Chorley and Brackley Town to reach the final after finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, United - who concluded the campaign seventh - have won at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde.

The game is sold out with 7,500 tickets snapped up.

United fans can attend a big screen showing of the final the Jakemans Community Stadium or alternatively stream from home.

This is a bonus for supporters abroad who can also access the match.

To purchase a livestream, priced £10, click here.

