How to watch York City and Boston United's promotion final via livestream

York City will entertain Boston United in the National League North promotion final on Saturday.
The winner will secure a place in next season's National League.
York have had to defeat Chorley and Brackley Town to reach the final after finishing fifth.
Meanwhile, United - who concluded the campaign seventh - have won at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde.
The game is sold out with 7,500 tickets snapped up.
United fans can attend a big screen showing of the final the Jakemans Community Stadium or alternatively stream from home.
This is a bonus for supporters abroad who can also access the match.
To purchase a livestream, priced £10, click here.
