Amidst the celebrations of securing a play-off spot, Boston United manager Paul Cox admitted he still found time to feel sympathy for former club Kettering Town.

Cox left the Poppies for the Pilgrims in January, a move which did not go down well at Latimer Park.

Town fans taunted Cox with inflatable snakes when the two sides met at the Jakemans Community Stadium in February, a fiery match which United won 3-2.

And as Town replaced Boston in seventh after Monday's round of matches, they looked favourites to secure the final play-off spot.

But the Pilgrims' win at Farsley Celtic and the Poppies' last-day draw at Curzon Ashton meant the two sides traded places one final time.

Cox has spoken regularly of the pride he had in assembling a Kettering that was competing for a top-seven finish this season before he moved to Boston and was replaced by Ian Culverhouse.

He still maintains good relationships with a number of his ex-players.

Paul Cox with scout Luke Clark. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"The emotions here are unbelievable. I feel for them," Cox said.

"I've never been cheap. If we'd have not made it today and Kettering did, I would have rang the lads there I'm close to and congratulated them.

"At the final whistle we congratulated Farsley's manager and players and we didn't know where we were at that point.

"All we had to do was win a game and we did. It's fine lines in football."

Cox's one frustration was that Boston - who were pegged back from winning positions twice over the Bank Holiday weekend against Telford and Gloucester - needed to take the play-off race to the final day.

"I do believe this should have happened two games ago but we've done it, so let's look forward and enjoy it," he added.

"After Monday a lot of people had written us off and shouted from the rooftops, but that's how you answer people - results."

