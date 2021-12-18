Four-some Boston United into FA Trophy draw after Kidderminster Harriers victory

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott spent last season looking for a 20 goal a season striker. Now he may have two.

Jake Wright Jnr and Danny Elliott are both averaging almost a goal every two games after today's impressive 4-1 victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright jnr opened the scoring to make it eight in 17 before his record of netting the club's past five goals at home was ended by substitute Elliott's brace. He has now bagged 14 in 23 appearances.

Jordan Preston opened his Pilgrims account to round off a good afternoon for Craig Elliott's side who bounced back from last week's 2-1 defeat to the same opposition to progress in the FA Trophy.

The only downer for Boston being a calf injury for Jordan Burrow.

Boston kicked off with as close to the side which took to the field to face Harriers eight days earlier, Jordan Preston starting in place of the injured Paul Green, who he replaced in the 14th minute of that 2-1 defeat.

Kidderminster - with a busy league schedule and an FA Cup clash against Reading ahead of them - made four changes.

Ex-Pilgrims and last week's scorers Ashley Hemmings and Alex Penny kept their places.

Jordan Burrow was left kicking himself when he placed an early header into the arms of Luke Simpson, but that frustration turned to delight when Wright jnr put the Pilgrims ahead in the 12th minute, meeting Joe Leesley's corner and angling a header home.

Burrow turned his ankle midway through the first half and was replaced by Elliott, who made a near-instant impact doubling the advantage with smart feet and a powerful low drive.

Simpson did brilliantly to tip Wright jnr's dink over the bar as Boston looked to add to their tally, while Harriers' best opportunity of the first half saw Sam Austin's drive deflected onto the bar by Luke Shiels, Marcus Dewhurst reacting brilliantly to push away Geraldo Bajrami's powerful headed follow-up from inside the six yard box.

Elliott made it 3-0 in the 59th minute, stealing the ball off the toe of Keith Lowe, rounding Simpson and slotting home to complete a wonderful solo goal.

Jaden White pulled Harriers back into the game with a 20-yard drive after the hosts failed to clear a corner which had seen Penny rattle the woodwork.

But the final say belonged to Jordan Preston, netting his first competitive goal for the Pilgrims in the 80th minute as he met Keenan Ferguson's low cross.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Platt, Shiels, Burrow, Wright jnr (F. Preston 82), Ferguson, J. Preston, Leesley (Duxbury 83), Byrne, Gordon; Subs (not used): Crook, Garner, Elliott, Armond, Lalkovic.

HARRIERS: Simpson, Penny (Foulkes 69), Richards, Lowe, Montrose, Austin (White 61), Hemmings, Martin (Sterling 77), Bajrami, Freemantle, Bonds; Subs (not used): Cameron, Carrington, Morgan-Smith, Emery.

REF: Matthew Scholes.

ATT: 975.

MORE PILGRIMS: United face Harriers with midfielder shortage - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United to discuss Milan Lalkovic's future - news