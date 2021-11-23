Craig Elliott enjoyed a plan paying off. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's blistering start secured victory over Darlington, but for Craig Elliott it was all about a plan coming together.

The Pilgrims boss highlighted targeting the Quakers high up in their own half as a way of forcing goalscoring opportunities.

And two Jake Wright jnr finishes, both from swift breaks, put the contest to bed within six minutes.

"We really did come out the blocks and I'd argue that was the best opening of the season," Elliott said.

"We deserved to go in front with a couple of goals. We talked about getting on the front foot and putting out a statement and we did that.

"I just thought that if we press Darlington you get a lot of turnover of the ball, and when you do that high up the pitch it gives you a chance.

"And Jake, i thought they were two unbelievable finishes. Two strikers' goals and I'm really pleased for him."

Jake Cassidy was red carded in the 11th minute for a lunge on Paul Green, the man disadvantage sealing his side's fate.

But that took the sting out of the game.

"I wasn't happy with that," Elliott said, reflecting on his side taking their foot off the gas.

"I thought we were playing so well and the damage was done. We all know football gets played in your head a little bit.

"Second half was all about protection. You'd like us to be braver but the lads are still trying to find their confidence.

"To win the game and get the clean sheet, I'm not going to over analyse it."

