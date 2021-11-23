Jake Wright jnr double sees Boston United make it 10 unbeaten at Jakemans Community Stadium against Darlington

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Blink and you missed it. Two Jake Wright jnr goals in the opening six minutes saw Boston United put 10-man Darlington to the sword.

The forward picked up from where he left off with Saturday's stoppage-time leveller against Chorley with a carbon-copy brace.

And with Jake Cassidy sent off with 11 minutes on the clock, the Pilgrims were in full control.

For Boston it was arguably their most complete performance of the season; attackers scoring, defenders soaking up pressure with confidence and the midfield the perfect conduit, breaking down Quakers attacks and moving the ball forward at pace.

Yes, it was undoubtedly a team performance, but individuals impressed. Wright jnr continued to stake his claim for more game time with finishes every bit as delightful as Loick Ayina's crossfield passes. Paul Green and Jordan Burrow were almost faultless with their battling and decision-making while Luke Shiels was his assured best marshalling the backline. On the occasions Darlington got a sight of goal Marcus Dewhurst earned his first United clean sheet with a succession of brilliant blocks.

Playing 80 minutes against 10 men, with the game already put to bed - of course - makes it easier to strut with the shackles off, but if you can't enjoy a performance like that tonioght then when can you?

Anyone arriving late to the Jakemans Community Stadium and wondering what they've missed pretty much missed it all as an action-packed opening 11 minutes delivered two goals and a red card.

Wright needed just 49 seconds to pick up where he left off from Saturday's stoppage time equaliser against Chorley.

Latching on to Green's through ball he sprinted free of the Quakers back line and dinked his effort over the onrushing Tommy Taylor.

A carbon copy of his first goal, only from the left side, arrived in the sixth minute as the Pilgrims had early breathing space.

In between those goals Cassidy should have levelled as he made the most of Ayina's indecision to break free, only for Marcus Dewhurst to get firm hands behind his drive.

Cassidy may have been kicking himself, but in the 11th minute he was kicking Green, shown a straight red for a high challenge.

The dismissal killed the remainder of the first half as a contest, Scott Duxbury's low drive drifting wide of the Darlington goal about as close as anyone got.

The second half began with Taylor holding on to Tom Platt's glancing header and denying Wright the match ball with a vital fingertip save.

Boston's dominance continued with Green heading wide while Jack Lambert forced Dewhurst into a diving one-handed save. Definitely one for the cameras.

The Sheffield United loanee went one better with a superb reaction save to deny Jake Cooper from close range after the ball landed kindly from a free kick.

And with that United stretched their unbeaten home run to 10. Petty? No. Pretty. Yes.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Duxbury, Platt (J. Preston 66), Shiels, Green, Burrow (F. Preston 76), Wright Jnr (Elliott 71), Ferguson, Ayina, Byrne; Subs (not used): Garner, Leesley.

DARLINGTON: Taylor, Hedley, Charman (Mondal 71), Ellis, Lambert, Cassidy, Lawlor, Purver, Griffiths, Rose (Hatfield 77), Cooper; Subs (not used): Storey, Rivers, Dos Santos.

REF: Andrew Humphries.

ATT: 1,335 (89).

