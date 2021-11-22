Boston United defender Jake Wright snr suffers injury setback, target date for Jay Rollins return

Jake Wright snr is awaiting an operation. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United defender Jake Wright snr has suffered an injury setback.

The defender has finally shrugged off the hamstring injury which has seen him sidelined since the victory over York City last month.

However, he will be out of action until the new year after picking up another problem.

"He’s back from his hamstring but he’s got a hernia now so he’s waiting for an operation," confirmed manager Craig Elliott.

"He’s probably going to be out until after Christmas."

Jay Rollins is also expected to be back in the new year after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

"Jay's coming along really well and he’s been training every week," Elliott added.

Jay Rollins. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I think he’s looking to get back on the grass in the next couple of weeks.

"It'll be great if we can get him back in January, I’ll be absolutely delighted."

