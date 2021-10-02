In-form Fraser Preston proving his 'quality', says Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Boston United attacker Fraser Preston is turning potential into consistent quality.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster has netted in the Pilgrims' past four matches, including today's 4-0 FA Cup win over East Thurrock.

Elliott believes that a run of games and goals is giving the youngster the confidence to shine on a weekly basis.

"In the seconds half our quality showed. Faser showed the quality I've been waiting for him to show on a more consistent basis," he said.

"He was my man of the match today. He had good movements, coming into play and the lads in their team couldn't deal with him."

Danny Elliot bagged a brace and Jake Wright jnr also found the net in what was eventually a comfortable victory over Ishthmian Premier opposition in torrid conditions.

"There were a few moments (East Thurrock had in front of goal," Elliott added.

"They had a couple more chances than I wanted them to have, but the weather wasn't good for both teams.

"It's about getting through and - with clean sheet and goals - a good afternoon."

United also welcomes Matt Tootle, Joe Leesley and Paul Green back from injury.

However, Jordan Preston and Keenan Ferguson were both rested due to knee injuries.

However, Elliott hopes the duo will both be available for Saturday's trek to Gateshead.

He added: "Jordan is fine. I could have probably rushed him today but didn't want to do that.

"Keenan had knee injuries at (former club) Tottenham so fingers crossed it's settled down and he's fit for next week.

"I didn't feel the need to push Keenan to play with Toots ready. But it'll give me a difficult decision next week as we've got two quality right backs."

