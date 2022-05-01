"It's about keeping our heads!" Paul Cox says Boston United must win mental and physical battles against Gloucester City

Saturday's 1-1 draw at AFC Telford ensured they remain in the National League North's top seven with two games to go.

Gloucester City will visit the Jakemans Community Stadium on Monday (KO 3pm) for the final home game of the season, and victory would see the Pilgrims go into the final day of the campaign favourites to claim a play-off spot.

But Cox, who has won promotions with Mansfield Town and Eastwood, believes his side must play their game and not the occasion tomorrow.

"There's always twists and turns. I've been in this position loads of times," he said.

"It's about keeping our heads, making sure we don't implode in any way and that we don't throw anything away.

"There's all to play for and there's an exciting two games to go."

Pilgrims boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Cox labelled Saturday's draw at Telford a 'basketball' match due to its openness.

However, he will be hoping his side can stick to a rigid gameplan on Monday against the Tigers.