"It's an uphill battle!" Boston United must cut out sloppy goals - Paul Green

Paul Green has demanded Boston United stop giving themselves hills to climb.

The Pilgrims have conceded first in their past four National League North contests.

But since that impressive fightback at Kettering Town where Craig Elliott's side won 3-2, falling behind has proven costly with defeats to Kidderminster Harriers, Brackley Town and Alfreton Town.

"We're conceding too many sloppy goals, not staying with our runners and a deflection, we need to cut that out," Green told the club's YouTube channel following Sunday's defeat to the Reds.

"We're creating chances but as a team we've got to keep the ball out of the net.

"We're giving teams head starts and its an uphill battle to get back into the game.

"I think if we cut that out then we do show going forward we'll always create chances and score goals.

"If we can cut that out then we'll win more than we lose."

Green returned to the side on Sunday after picking up a hamstring strain in the Harriers defeat.

"I'm a bit disappointed," he added.

"When I did have a twinge, I felt like I was really kicking on personally, assisting and scoring goals.

"Hopefully I can get back to that form."

Boston sit seventh with 23 league matches left to go.

Green said: "There's a lot of points to play for and we've got to react to show what we're all about and get a good run in the league again."

