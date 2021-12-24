Jordan Preston resisting the festive temptations as the Boston United attacker targets three points at Alfreton Town

Jordan Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Preston is having to resist the temptations that come with the festive period as he looks to hold down a place in the Boston Unites starting line-up during their busy schedule.

The summer signing is relishing his deeper role as part of a midfield trio alongside Tom Platt and Shane Byrne.

And it'll be a yet another quiet Christmas for Preston ahead of Boxing Day's trip to Alfreton Town (KO 3pm).

"It's steady," he said when asked what his Christmas is like.

"There's a lot of temptation, obviously. All my mates go out Christmas Eve.

"My family have a bit to drink on Christmas Day. I have to go steady."

Another family member counting the calories will be brother Fraser, also hoping to feature for Boston.

"We've had it for a lot of years now and they (the family) do understand," Preston added.

"We'll make up for it after the new year's game."

Preston hopes that victory over the Reds, another play-off chasing side, can help United reach the heights the squad believe the team should be at.

"We want to be higher than where we are but we're in the play-offs and only going to get better now," he added.

"Since we've gone to 3-5-2 we look like we can beat anyone."

