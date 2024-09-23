Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NCEL Division One leaders Horbury Town came from behind to win 3-1 at Louth Town as the White Wolves' poor run continued on Saturday.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Carl Martin's men, but there is no panic and he is looking to add to his squad this week.

Martin said: “With no game on Saturday we will be training Tuesday and Thursday ahead of the Armthorpe Welfare home game next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That is a game we have to target for some points on the board as we are now only two places off the relegation spots as it stands.

Action from Louth's home defeat by table-topping Horbury.

“It is not the start we were looking for or expecting. We have to dig in and work harder and hope our luck will change.

“But it is early days still and the wheels have not come off.

“We are not panicking as we know in this league that if you can string two, three or four wins together you can be in or around the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just need to be a bit more consistent with our performances and hope results come and push us back up the table.

“We do have a few injuries, two out for the season, and a couple of suspensions so it's not ideal.

“So I am looking to try to bring in two or three bodies this week to strengthen the squad if I can.”

Louth took a 44th minute lead on Saturday when Alfie Usher flicked the ball on for Bailey Wright, who drove in on goal and found a great dink over the keeper.

But within a minute Jock Curran had levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Playford put Horbury in front on 71 minutes and Gibril Bojang sealed the points with an 83rd minute penalty.

“It's been the story of our season so far,” said Martin.

"Conceding goals has been our Achilles’ heel.

“At 1-0 up we were looking really good but their quick equaliser changed the complexion of the game and second half, fair play to them, Horbury were the better team.

"You could see why they are top – they are well drilled and well organised with some good players.

“We controlled it and created chances in the first half but right now we are not good enough in both boxes.

“Sometimes we seem to have a lack of belief or confidence.

“Results are not going our way at the minute.”