Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincs League
Results from October 2:
Lincs League: Immingham Town 5 Keelby United 1.
Lincs Junior Cup, round two: Baltic Boys 0 Louth Town 13, Bull Athletic 2 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3, Fishtoft 3 Wyberton 5, Grantham Town Academy 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 2, Horncastle Town 1 Barton Town Reserves 3, Lincoln United Development Team 4 Railway Athletic 2, Nunsthorpe Tavern 5 Appleby Frodingham 1, Skegness Town Reserves 2 Deeping Rangers Reserves 3, Spalding Harriers 1 Grimsby Borough Reserves 3, Tetney Rovers v Grimsby Institute - HW.