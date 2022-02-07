LINCS LEAGUE: Wyberton into county cup final, Appleby Frodingham and Moorlands close gap on leaders

Grant Butler scored for the Colts.

Wyberton will be the sole Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League representative in the county cup final this season.

The Colts beat Scunthorpe League outfit Limestone Rangers 7-1 at The Causeway to book their place in the final.

Alex Beck and man of the match Scott Dawson both scored braces with Oliver Drummond, Grant Butler, Liam Ogden also on target, Billy Warriner scoring Limestone's consolation.

Table topping Grantham Town Academy were beaten 2-0 at home in the other semi-final, Peterborough League Moulton Harrox winning 2-0.

The date of the final is yet to be set.

Second-place Appleby Frodingham picked up their first win of the year to close the gap on the table-topping Gingerbreads to 11 points, Scott Neary's ninth-minute goal enough to claim the points at Nettleham.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway, in third, kept their outside title hopes alive with a 4-2 win at home to Immingham Town.

Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes netted twice for the hosts with Marlon Grundy and Jesse Anderson also on the scoresheet as they moved to within 13 points of Grantham with two games in hand.

Harry Hudson and Lucas Meredith scored for Immingham.

Ten-man Barton Town Reserves left Horncastle Town with a 2-1 win.

Bradley Needham was dismissed for the visitors while Steven Puckering was on target for the Wongers.

Ellis Barker and Jordan Tebbs were the matchwinners as Louth Town beat visitors Grimsby Borough Reserves 2-1 at Slatfleetby.

There were two 3-0 away wins on Saturday, Lincoln United Development victorious at Nunsthorpe Tavern and Tetney Rovers leaving Sleaford Town Rangers with three points.