Louth Town bring in goalkeeper on loan as they aim to kickstart their season in busy October

Louth Town have added Immingham goalkeeper Oliver Brackenbury to their squad as they enter a busy October looking to finally get their season kickstarted.

The White Wolves are four games without a win and boss Carl Martin is trying to bolster his ranks with new faces.

Brackenbury, 20, has signed on dual registration forms and Martin said: “We have brought him in on loan for the season and he goes straight into the team in midweek.

“He is here for the season to challenge our No.1 keeper Alex Lait and it's up to him to earn his stripes. If he performs then he will keep his spot.

Regular Louth keeper Alex Lait in action.

“We are looking to strengthen further and we do have a few other irons in the fire, but haven't been able to get them over the line as yet.”

Lait was suspended in midweek so offering Brackenbury an immediate chance to impress.

After a weekend off, Louth now have Saturday and midweek games throughout a punishing seven-game October.

Having finished 13th last season after promotion, boss Martin is unhappy to see his side currently 18th with a quarter of the campaign gone already.

“I am very disappointed to be brutally honest,” he said.

“We are over a quarter of the way through the season and fifth from bottom – the table does not lie.

“We were hoping to have been in or around the play-off places by now.

“Performances have been good but have not been reflected in the results as we have not been good enough in both boxes, which has been our Achilles' heel all season.

“We have been on top in games but we've not been ruthless enough and then been undone at the other end.

“But there is no reason to panic as we know three or four wins will get us around the play-offs, which is where we want to be.

“If we can put a good run together – and we have a lot of games this month – we will be in and around it.

“I think we are only down to train once in October as it's Saturday, midweek, Saturday, midweek.

“It's what you want really – especially when you're in a bit of a rut. Hopefully we can pick up some points and be in a better position by the end of the month.”

Louth were due to face Armthorpe in midweek before testing games at sixth-placed Athersley Recreation on Saturday and seventh-placed Brigg Town at home next Tuesday.