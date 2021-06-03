Louth Town Reserves crowned Division One champions

Football news. Photo: Getty Images

Louth Town Reserves are the East Lincs Football Combination Spectrum Print Division One champions.

Rivals North Somercotes United had two games in hand to level on six points and claw back a 10-goal deficit at the top of the table.

However, Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat at Immingham Town Reserves handed Louth the title.

Also on Tuesday, Cleethorpes Town A A ended their campaign by beating Alford Town 8-4.