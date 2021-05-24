MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Freiston sign off with win, Spa score eight, seven for the Bull

This weeks news. Photo: Getty Images

Freiston brought their final Maccasports Trophy campaign to an end with a 3-2 win over Railway Athletic in League A Group One.

Marshall Young, Charlie Pugh and Brad Appleby netted the winning goals with Callum Rodger and Jake Portas hitting the goals for Railway.

Woodhall Spa had an easier day against Park United, who struggled for a team, winning 8-1.

Jayden Houghton scored the only goal for Park.

Bull Athletic beat Wyberton Reserves 7-3.

In Group two, Pointon beat Billinghay Athletic 4-1 and Kirton Town beat Fishtoft 2-0, Tyrone Swift scoring both goals for Kirton.

Spilsby Town finished off their campaign with a 3-1 victory away at Swineshead Institute l, Swineshead’s goal coming from Dean Seiner.

League B Group One saw Sibsey beat Boston Bears 4-2.

Coney Pagden, Jaejae Banks, Owen Mercer and George Bevan were on target.

Jed Stainton and Joe Wood scored for Boston Bears.

Holbeach Bank hit nine against Fishtoft Reserves in a Group Two game.

Dominic Goddard (four), Sam Sunter (two), Cory Grimes, Irinel Burtia and Ash Burton earned the points, Callum

French scoring a consolation goal for Fishtoft.

Wyberton A beat Boston Athletic 3-2, James Stubbs, Tom Overton and Zane Miller on target for Wyberton.

