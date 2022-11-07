Marshall Young hits late winner for Boston Town after fiery encounter against AFC Mansfield

Marshall Young was named Man of the Match for his spectacular goal and performance in the 2-1 win.

Town got off to a great start when Alex Bartholowmew turned a Lee Beeson cross into his own net.

A perfect start for the Poachers was almost cancelled out moments later as the visitors won a penalty after Richard Ford was alleged to pull an opponent's shirt. But Tyler Blake stepped up and hit the crossbar.

There weren’t a lot of chances throughout the opening stages. Liam Adams struck a shot straight at Mitchell Leivers and Luke Wilson’s header was caught between the gloves as well. Boston’s new keeper, Andrew Hewitt who signed from Wyberton, tipped a ball over the bar as well but neither keeper had a busy first half.

Both sides looked a lot more fiery in the second half but it didn’t start well again for AFC Mansfield as they found themselves down to ten men in a matter of minutes of the restart.

Adam Bratley seemed to barge into Marshall Young which probably went down as violent conduct as the away defender was sent off. That didn’t put a stop to them though as, in the 55th minute, Bartholomew got a goal at the same but right end this time and equalised for the visitors after Richard Ford failed to clear a free kick.

The score was still level with five minutes of normal time remaining. Liam Adams let rip with a strike which resulted in a Boston penalty after a hand ball by one of the Mansfield backline. Beeson stepped up but Leivers saved, guessing right and going to his right. The hosts continued the pressure though with chances coming from left, right and centre.

Despite the chances, Bayliss found himself going in the sin bin for dissent and Beeson was shown a straight red which sparked a lot of speculation for why the skipper was sent off.

With nine men left, things weren’t looking good for Town but in the 94th minute, Jordan Tate floated a ball over to Young who got his foot onto the ball and found the net.

Boston Town boss, Martyn Bunce said: “It hasn’t sunk in. I thought Mansfield was a great outfit, they caused us problems and worked their socks off.