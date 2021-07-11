More former Boston United players on the move this summer

Adam Marriott.

Former Boston United defender Zak Mills has joined League Two side Walsall.

Mills has been a fixture in the EFL since leaving the Pilgrims in 2016, having spells with Grimsby Town, Morecambe and Oldham Athletic, where he played alongside old United teammate Carl Piergianni.

He has joined the Saddlers after his Port Vale deal expired.

Striker Adam Marriott has linked up with National League side Barnet.

Marriott - who spent last season with King’s Lynn Town, who he joined from the Pilgrims, and then Eastleigh - has been snapped up by the Bees.

Craig Westcarr, who had a brief spell with United under Craig Elliott in 2018 has also found a new club.

The well travelled forward has joined United Counties League Division One Hucknall Town.

Zak Mills.

Defenders Kern Miller and Duran Reynolds both had short stints with Boston, and the two Lincolnshire lads will play alongside one another next season for hometown club Skegness Town, following their promotion to the United Counties League Premier North.

Also staying in Lincolnshire is Dan French.

The Peterborough United winger, who had a loan spell with Boston under Steve Evans, will manage UCL Premier North outfit Deeping Rangers after the departure of joint boss Lee Clarke.

