New Boston United signing Andy Butler says it was the 'right time' to leave Doncaster Rovers

Andy Butler. Photo: Getty Images

New Boston United signing Andy Butler believes he has left Doncaster Rovers at the 'right time'.

The Pilgrims pulled off a real coup this week by bringing in the 37-year-old who has also featured for Sheffield United, Scunthorpe United - where he won the 2006-07 League One title, Grimsby Town and Walsall.

Butler ended last season as Rovers' interim manager in League One, following the departure of Darren Moore.

He also manages the club's Doncaster Rovers Belle's women's side.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me personally. For my well-being and for my family, I believe the choice to leave the Doncaster Rovers and start another playing journey elsewhere is the right one at this time," Butler said in a statement issued by Rovers.

“I’m still learning in my managerial career and will continue to do so with Doncaster Rovers Belles and Nick Buxton who will help me all the way."

While Butler will return to playing duties with the Pilgrims, he says he has no regrets about how his time at Rovers ended.

Butler, right, with his new teammates. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"People will always ask if I regret the decision to take on the Rovers manager’s job and the answer is that I don’t regret it at all," he added.

"To have the experiences I’ve had in such a short time I think will stand me in a great stead later on.

"Yes, the results didn’t go as well as I’d hoped, but I promise you I gave everything and more to put things right.

“I have loved every moment of being a Rovers player and interim manager. I’m a Doncaster lad through and through and have made the journey from fan to player, to manager which no one can take away from me."

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott was delighted with his latest acquisition.

He told bufc.co.uk: "I am delighted to bring Andy Butler to Boston United.

"He is a natural leader with a wealth of experience.

"He will not only be a big player for us but will help get the best out of the other players around him.

"He was a League One player last season, playing a big part in Doncaster Rovers' season on and off the pitch. I am really looking forward to working with him this season."

