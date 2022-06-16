New-look backroom staff at Sleaford Town

Paul Rawdon has joined the Town staff.

Player-manager Tom Ward will receive support in the dug-out from Paul Rawdon and Louis Bland in the upcoming United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

Rawdon is an experienced non-league manager, formerly Ward's gaffer at Grantham Town.

He played a big part in Newark (now Newark and Sherwood United) beating the drop last season, helping the club pull away from trouble in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Ward spoke enthusiastically about how hard Rawdon's sides are to beat before the two sides met at Eslaforde Park late last season.

Bland was previously the academy manager at Grantham Town, where he helped the young side finish second in the Lincolnshire league and win promotion to the UCL Division One.

Former Greens player and manager Paul Ward - dad to Tom - will also remain in a coaching capacity after assisting last season.

Also joining the backroom staff will be sports therapist Marc Priestley after having experience with Gainsborough Trinity.

He takes over from Sian Lee who has moved to Grantham.

The Greens have also announced that admission prices will remain the same as last season.

"The board were mindful and conscious of impacts around cost of living," a club statement read.

Entry will cost £6, £3 concessions, with under 16s going free.

Season tickets will be available for all 19 home league at £96.

Concessions season tickets cost £48.