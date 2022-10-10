New signing Sam McLintock confident Boston United can still make play-offs

Boston United have added Sam McLintock to their squad.

United were easily beaten 4-2 at home to Hereford United after conceding four times in the opening 23 minutes.

But McLintock, who has joined until the end of the season from AFC Telford United, is not ruling out a good end to the season just yet

“We will still be up there if we can sharpen up on things,” he said.

“All the lads are good players and if we stick together and do the right things then we still have a good chance.

“We have to sort it out defensively, but that’s not a major issue and we can stop goals like today, they were simple mistakes.

“We were on top for the majority of the game after the goals, but we have to move on now.

Despite the defeat McLintock was delighted to get a full 90 minutes at his new club under his belt.

“It was a bittersweet day for me,” he said. “It is about getting used to the lads and I'm pleased to get 90 minutes on my debut.

“It was a weird game to play in. I felt we were on top of the game and then the goals came out of nowhere. We moved the ball well at times and created chances, but it was just an unlucky day.

“Boston likes to play football and that was my main reason for signing.

“It's a great set up but the main thing was the manager and how he wanted to play.”

Hereford took a ninth minute lead when Aaron Amadi-Holloway headed home from a corner.

It was 2-0 five minutes later when Orrin Pendley slotted home from close range after United failed to clear a corner.

Hereford's third goal in the 20th minute and had a massive stroke of luck about it with Jack Evans’ long-range shot taking a wicked deflection off Joe Leesley.

Tyrone Barnett made it four to all but confirm the points for the visitors.

United cut the deficit when Scott Pollock from the spot after he had been fouled by Amadi-Holloway.

