Nicholson wants to get Boston United 'back where they belong'

Brad Nicholson wants to build on his winning debut at Alfreton Town tomorrow night.
The left back made his first appearance for the Pilgrims in Saturday's 1-0 win at Guiseley, his former club.
Manager Paul Cox labelled Nicholson 'outstanding' in a debut which saw him make a vital goalline clearance and test the Lions with his long throw.
Now the defender wants more of the same at the Impact Arena (KO 7.45pm).
"Just happy to get the three points, move on to Tuesday and hopefully get a winning run going," Nicholson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
"It is a massive three points (at Guiseley). We need to get Boston back where they belong, into the play-offs, and see where we can go from there."
Nichoilson enjoyed lining up alongside the returning Jake Wright snr and skipper Luke Shiels in defence.
He said: "Solid, both of them. Plenty of chat to talk me through the game."
MORE PILGRIMS: Defender added to first team squad - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Cox labels defender outstanding - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock secures late victory - news