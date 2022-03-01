Paul Cox says his Boston United side are still far from the end product he wants. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has told his Boston United side they must build on their weekend victory as they head to Alfreton Town knowing three points will see them return to the play-off spot.

The Pilgrims boss is prepping his side for two tough tests away against Billy Heath's Reds this evening (KO 7.45pm) and Saturday's visit of Leamington, managed by Paul Holleran, another side who won't ever go down without a fight.

In an attempt to ensure the Pilgrims cut out the cheap goals and offer their rivals a way into matches - something that has become too much of a theme this season, including Saturday's 3-2 victory over Kettering Town - Cox has laid out his battling blueprint.

"Once again, it's no good winning this game and then going back to the sloppiness we've seen away from home and lack of consistency," Cox said.

"Moving forward, the lads are getting an understanding of what I want. In certain areas we look good and in certain areas we can improve.

"We were playing against nine men (on Saturday) and we allowed them to get in the final third and load our box. They're great from the re-set and long throw and on another day it could have hurt us. We've got to learn to play the game out."

Game management is something Cox is trying to hammer home to his side, but he also wants his players to play to their strengths.

He added: "I want the team to adapt. We've got a lovely pitch here (the Jakemans Community Stadium) and sometimes we play forward too many times.

"We come up against teams, Kiddy and Hereford, that have put us under immense pressure - turned us around and really set the tone for games and then went and played (possession football).

"Sometimes if we did the ugly bits early in the games then you relax. I've just brought in an architect at 10 (Scott Pollock) who can play. It's a waste missing him out all the time.

"We need to get him on the ball, but in good areas where he knows he can thread passes and score goals."

Cox has been working on these aspects with his side but believes there is still more to come.

"I don't think what I've got at the minute is anywhere near the end product, but we'll put a process in place and hopefully see it blossom sooner rather than later," he continued.

"I think the game's built on psychology and what we haven't had initially is the early process of turning teams around, playing in their half and then earning the right to play.

"Nobody gives you the right to play, you earn it. There's more to come from technically gifted players in the side."

Victory this evening could propel the Pilgrims up two places to seventh in the standings, leapfrogging Kettering and Hereford.

But anything less than three points may see them drop to 11th if Curzon Ashton win at second-bottom Telford and York City can claim victory at AFC Fylde.

