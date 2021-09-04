"Players need games!" Boston United report to training following Telford postponement

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will train today as they turn their attention to next weekend's visit to Leamington - but manager Craig Elliott would much rather his squad were building up their match fitness.

The Pilgrims were due to host AFC Telford United this afternoon on the back of two straight wins over the Bank Holiday weekend, beating Curzon Ashton and Bradford Park Avenue.

However, cases of Covid in the Bucks' camp has seen the fixture postponed.

While Elliott accepts there is little alternative when an opponent has been affected by Coronavirus, he finds the situation a frustrating one for his camp.

After last season was made null and void, Elliott believes players across the National League North are still playing catch up.

"We'll train this morning and twice next week and try to keep that tempo and fitness there," he said.

"Some of the players need games, which I think is disappointing as you can see them getting fitter. Hopefully, this break won't do too much damage.

"If you're winning you want to play as soon as possible. I do think fitness is a big thing this year, match fitness.

"These lads have not played for such a long time, lots are still paying catch up at a lot of clubs.

"There's been a lot of injuries and inconsistencies. You need nine or 10 games behind you, the sooner you can do that the better."

In a statement, Telford announced that 'several' of their group have tested positive for Covid.

"It's frustrating. I thought these things were behind us a little bit," Elliott said.

"Selfishly, I'm disappointed. We were just starting to build up a bit of momentum and the lads were looking forward to it.

"To let them know at training on Thursday, they were disappointed."

Boston will now train today, Monday and Thursday ahead of next weekend's trip to the New Windmill Ground, where they won 4-0 last season in their opening game of the league campaign.

United had 22 matches postponed or abandoned last season - a mixture of Covid, weather conditions, a suspension to the league and even injury - before the campaign was eventually made null and void.

Elliott is hoping this season has less of a stop-start feel.

"I just hope we can get a smooth run of games now," he added.

