RESULTS: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Today's scores

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:32 pm
Today's results.

Results from January 29:

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League:

League: Appleby Frodingham 0 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Barton Town Reserves 4 Keelby United 0, Nunsthorpe Tavern 3 Grantham Town Academy 1, Wyberton 2 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2, Louth Town 2 Immingham Town 2, Nettleham 1 Grimsby Borough Reserves 0, Sleaford Town Rangers 1 Lincoln United Development Team 1, Tetney Rovers 2 Horncastle Town FC 0.

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals: Fulbeck United 1 Fishtoft 2, Railway Athletic 1 Bull Athletic 3.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Swineshead Inst 5, Pointon 5 Skegness Town Res 2, Wyberton Res 0 Northgate Olympic 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res 1 Boston College 1, Park United 1 Eagle United 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 3 Boston Athletic 2, Spalding Harriers 3 Billinghay Ath 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears 3 FC Wrangle 0, Boston College Res 3 Swineshead Inst A 1, Bull Athletic Res 3 Fishtoft Res 2, Eagle United Res 4 Ancaster Ath Utd 0, Holbeach Bank 1 Sibsey 3.

East Lincs Football Combination

Spectrum Print Division One: Immingham Town Reserves 0 Cleethorpes Town A A 2, Keelby United Reserves v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves - HW.

Division One Cup: Alford Town 2 Ludford Rovers 2 (Ludford win 3-1 on pens).

Division Two Cup (first leg): Burgh Athletic 3 North Cotes 5, Louth Old Boys Res 1 North Somercotes 1.

Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: Louth Old Boys 1 Grimsby Borough Dev A 3, AFC Grainthorpe 2 Market Rasen Town 1, Sutton Rovers v Scamblesby - postponed.

TC MiniCoaches EM Trophy: Burgh Athletic Reserves 2 Louth Old Boys Development 4 (aet), Manby 4 Alford Town FC Res 2.

