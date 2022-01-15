Seven goals but Boston United out of FA Trophy following defeat at Morpeth

Scott Duxbury netted his first Boston goal. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's FA Trophy dreams are over for another season following a 4-3 defeat at Morpeth Town.

Goals from Jake Wright jnr, Scott Duxbury and Danny Elliott weren't enough as the in-form Northern Premier League hosts edged this seven-goal contest.

As the Pilgrims make the journey back down the A1 they can take consolation in the knowledge that today's results mean they remain in the National League North's play-off spots, even if the chasing pack gained ground.

But for interim Paul Green, praised for his tightening up of the United backline after last week's goalless draw at Gloucester City, there will be thinking to do ahead of the weekend's trip to Spennymoor Town.

Wright jnr gave the Pilgrims a ninth-minute lead, slotting home at the back post after being teed up by strike partner Elliott - in for the injured Jordan Preston.

Prior to finding the net the lively Wright had already fired an effort wide and brought a save from Daniel Lowson.

For the hosts, Andrew Johnson had curled an effort wide of Marcus Dewhurst's goal.

The Pilgrims keeper was called upon to deny Johnson as the hosts pushed for a leveller, which arrived in the 26th minute.

Jack Foalle got his name on the scoresheet as he curled his effort beyond Dewhurst.

Tom Platt tried his luck for Boston, his strike flying wide before Town took the lead, Liam Henderson's 25-yarder.

A miserable six-minute spell for Boston was compounded when Wright jnr was forced off with an injury, towering target man James Hanson replacing him for his debut.

But if Morpeth can do quickfire doubles, so can the Pilgrims, and two goals in time added on saw Green's side lead at the interval.

Duxbury drew United level with his first goal for the club, forcing home Shane Byrne's corner at the near post.

Elliott completed the second turnaround of a manic five-goal first half, rounding Lowson to coolly slot home his 17th of the campaign.

Liam Noble pulled the hosts level seven minutes into the second half, converting from the penalty spot after Matt Tootle fouled Henderson.

Elliott looked to put Boston back in front, only for Lowson to tip his free kick away from danger.

But it was the hosts who edged in front, Foalle heading home his second of the game with 20 minutes to go.

A save from Dewhurst denied Foalle the match ball, the Morpeth man in the heart of the action at the other end as he blocked Hanson's effort on the line.

Foalle blazed over when through on goal and with the opportunity to wrap things up, Henderson then shooting wide in the six minutes of added time.

MORPETH: Lowson, Walton, Phillips, Noble, J. Henderson, Turner, Foalle, Hodgson, L. Henderson, Donaldson, Johnson (Sayer 90); Subs (not used): Forster, Morris, Oliver, Ramsey, Finnigan.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Duxbury, Platt, Shiels, Wright jnr (Hanson 32), Ferguson (Lalkovic 86), Elliott, Dimaio (Preston 75), Leesley, Byrne; Subs (not used): Crook, Green, F. Preston, Armond, Leake, Hanson.

