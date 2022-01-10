Former Boston United striker joins Championship club

Jake Beesley. Photo: Getty Images

Former Boston United striker Jake Beesley has joined Championship outfit Blackpool.

The forward netted once in 11 appearances on loan from Salford City for the Pilgrims when brought in on loan by Craig Elliott in the 2017-18 campaign.

Beesley's only Pilgrims goal was an important one personally, helping Boston defeat the Ammies' National League North title rivals Harrogate Town, Salford clinching the title a week later.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at Bloomfield Road, with the club also holding the option to extend it by a further year.

Beesley has scored 12 goals in 26 games for League One Rochdale this season.

His father Paul Beesley spent a season (1999-2000) as a defender with Blackpool.

