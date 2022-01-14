Boston United sign former Sheffield United, Bradford City and Wimbledon striker James Hanson

Hanson joined Farsley from Grimsby Town. Photo: Getty Images

Boston United have signed towering target man James Hanson.

The 6'4" striker - who has two promotions on his CV - has moved to the Jakemans Community Stadium from National League North rivals Farsley Celtic.

Hanson, 34, has previously played for Sheffield United, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and Bury, beginning his career with Eccleshill United and Guiseley.

During his career, Hanson helped Bradford win the 2013 League Two play-off final, beating Northampton Town 3-0, in which he scored the opener at Wembley.

He was also part of the Blades squad which won the 2016-17 League One title, alongside current Pilgrims number two Jake Wright snr.

Hanson joined Farsley from Grimsby Town in the summer, for whom he scored 11 times in 52 appearances.

Hanson has joined for the rest of the season.

The striker won promotion with Bradford City. Photo: Getty Images

"James will be a great signing for us and brings a wealth of experience from playing at some great clubs," interim boss Paul Green told bufc.co.uk.

"He's big, strong and powerful and is a proven goalscorer wherever he has been. I am really looking forward to working with him."

Hanson on the ball for Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images

