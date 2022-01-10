Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers is closed down by Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Molineux. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Kyron Gordon believes Boston United has played an important part in his development.

The 19-year-old defender was recalled from his Pilgrims loan to line up for Sheffield United in their FA Cup tie at Premier League Wolves yesterday.

"The Boston loan, I know it's Conference North, but that helped me a lot," said Gordon in his post-match interview, following a 3-0 defeat.

"You're playing men's football, that helped me a lot.

"You've got to step up. You've got no choice, you'll get found out if you're quiet and timid, especially as a centre back."

Gordon is a regular in the Blades' under 23s, with yesterday's appearance his third for his hometown club's first team, having made two EFL Cup starts.

"Everyone looks at loans and thinks 'maybe should go higher than that', but Conference North's a very good league, very difficult league. Tougher than some of the higher leagues to be honest," Gordon added.

"It's a great experience for a young centre back like me to go in a league like that.

"I played five games. The lads were great and playing in front of a nice little crowd in a new stadium.

"That's just a stepping stone for where I want to be. I want to play every week in stadiums like this in front of crowds like this against teams like this."

