Danny Elliott nets 23rd goal of season as Boston United sink York City to edge closer to play-offs

Boston United took a giant leap closer to the National League North play-offs following this evening's 1-0 win at York City.

Danny Elliott was the Pilgrims' hero once again, his first-half pearler settling the contest as the visitors completed the double over the Minstermen and drew level with their opponents on points.

York, who still have a game in hand on Boston, remain seventh by virtue of goal difference, but if United - who end the evening just four points behind fifth-place Chorley - can build on this important victory then who's to say their play-off dreams, which looked an outside chance just weeks ago, cannot become a reality?

Elliott's 23rd of the campaign was the only goal of the game as United made a memorable impact on their first-ever visit to the LNER Community Stadium, while Cox completed a double at the ground having guided Kettering Town to a 2-1 success on the same pitch in November.

Cox handed a debut to Femi Seriki, the right back linking up with the Pilgrims on loan from Sheffield United.

There was also the first start since August for Andi Thanoj, the midfielder back from his long gambling ban.

The injured Matt Tootle and suspended Jake Wright snr made way.

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Pilgrims led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Elliott's finish, his 23rd of the season.

Former Minstermen skipper Jordan Burrow saw his early header saved by Peter Jameson before City's Jack McKay nodded over the Pilgrims bar.

Boston keeper Marcus Dewhurst - fresh from his 21st birthday on Sunday - was called upon to divert Oliver Dyson's low drive, denying the same opponent from distance minutes later.

Thanoj was keen to mark his return with a long-awaited goal but his long ranger failed to find the target.

Elliott opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a curling 25-yard finish.

Just three days after entering the club's top 100 all-time scorers the attacker was at it again.

The second half saw York's Mitch Hancox strike wide from the edge of the Boston box, a Shane Byrne effort and Joe Leesley drive suffering the same fate in front of the opposite goal.

John Askey made a triple substitution in the 78th minute and one of the new arrivals, Kurt Willoughby, saw an effort deflected wide as the hosts looked for a leveller.

Into stoppage time Matthew Brown met Michael Duckworth's header but just couldn't find the target.

YORK: Jameson, Duckworth, Barrow, Brown, McLaughlin (Woods 78), Dyson (Willoughby 78), Kougon, Wright, Hancox, John-Lewis, McKay (Sanders 78); Subs (not used): Longdon, Campbell.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Platt, Shiels, Thanoj (Sault 94), Burrow (Massanka 77), Elliott, Abbott, Leesley, Byrne, Seriki, Nicholson; Subs (not used): Duxbury, Preston, Armond.

ATT: 2,954 (148).

