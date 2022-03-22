Boston United's Andi Thanoj wants to make up for lost time and 'get a deal for next year'

Andi Thanoj is determined to make up for lost time - and earn a new Boston United contract.

The midfielder made his first start since August in tonight's important 1-0 win at play-off chasing rivals York City following a five-month suspension for gambling.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time away from the game, Thanoj has seen boss Craig Elliott - who brought the Albanian-born playmaker to Boston in 2017 - replaced by Paul Cox.

Now his mission is to catch the new gaffer's eye.

"I've come across Paul Cox's teams in the past," Thanoj said.

"I've played numerous times against him and I think he knows what I'm about.

"One-hundred per cent I've enjoyed my time, five years at Boston. I want to get on the pitch, impress and hopefully get a deal for next year."

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Thanoj's ban for historic bets meant he was forced to train alone as he wasn't allowed to take part in any footballing activity, even watch his team from the stands.

"I've missed it," he added.

"It was a tough five months and I'm glad to be back involved, training and amongst the lads.

"I've just got to accept the decision and put it past me and move on.

"I knew about (the investigation) since June. It was always playing on my mind, but you move from mistakes."

The recent return of Brad Abbott to the club means he, Thanoj and Tom Platt could once again form the midfield partnership which took United to the 2020 play-off final.

Shane Byrne and Ben Sault may have other ideas, but Thanoj is happy to be back amongst the action with familiar faces.

"We're all here so hopefully we can get the team into the play-offs," the former Grimsby Town and Harrogate Town man added.

"That season we all knew each others' styles and it's good having the boys back here.

"But we do have new additions and in that part of the pitch we have depth."

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott finish sinks York - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Seriki joins from Blades - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United v Gateshead - match photos

MORE PILGRIMS: United not too far off leaders, says Cox - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Danny Elliott reflects on top 100 spot - video