Shaw highlights need for Gainsborough Trinity to get points on the road

Trinity were due to travel to Atherton Collieries on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gainsborough Standard had gone to press, and then Hyde United on Saturday, aiming to build on the 0-0 draw secured at home to fellow strugglers Nantwich Town last weekend.
Shaw’s side have impressed at home throughout the campaign but have found wins on the road hard to come by, with only one achieved so far.
And following the Nantwich game, Shaw acknowledged improvement away from home will be key.
He said: “We’ve got get some points on the road. We can’t finish the season with our current away record, it’s not acceptable, so we’ll get ourselves up to the north west twice this week and aim to come away with some points.
"The level of performance in the last six games gives us a really good chance of picking up plenty of points in the next seven league games.
"There’s a real honesty to the lads and you can see a hunger to win not just the game but also little moments around the pitch.”
Shaw felt pleased with the display on Saturday, the result leaving Trinity nine points above the relegation zone although Witton Albion below them have two games in hand.
Shaw said: “It was a strong all round performance. We’d worked in the week on having to make the opposition work miles harder to get chances against us and to not give any freebies, and I thought we did that brilliantly as a whole team and I think they only had one chance in the whole game where Matt Yates has had to make a save.
"We still had our opportunities – the ball was flashing across the six yard line where you’re hoping someone can get on the end of it, and we made it look like something was going to happen.
"I’m going away pleased because from the FC United of Manchester game, we’ve had the group we wanted all year and that we’ve managed to get with the resources we have.
"I think we were the better team and did enough to win but I’m pleased because that’s another really good and positive performance and it’s a valuable point that pulls us a bit further away from the relegation zone.”