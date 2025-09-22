Sleaford boss ​Evans wants to see goals flowing

Matt Evans is working hard to get his team scoring more goals.

​Matt Evans was relieved to see his Sleaford Town side salvage a late point as they shared the spoils at home to West Bridgford on Saturday.

​Sleaford drew 1-1 with a late goal denying the visitors a tight win.

David Kolodynski had put the visitors in front but left-back Ben Ashall’s superb free-kick earned a draw in stoppage time.

And Evans told the club’s media that while the performance wasn’t the best, the point was welcome.

He said: “We’re relieved to have saved the point and it was a very good free-kick.

"But it shouldn’t have come to that as we should have been back in the game much earlier.

"The performance was good and as with the previous games there was some good football, but everybody here could see where we were lacking the bit that we needed.

"The last three games have been close and with just one goal in it and we’re doing the right things in the right areas but the frustration is in the final third because everything else seems to have tightened up nicely and we’re playing good football.

"We can’t be down about it. Anyone here today has seen a team try their hardest and play some good football and hopefully it won’t be long before the goals start going in.

"We’re all desperate for goals and desperate people make desperate decisions and might lash at shots or lack composure and it’s just a cycle, but as soon as we break that we should be OK.

"It’s become standard that we dig in and keep going which is what we want. We had a few absences today but we’re going the right way and just need some goals.”

Sleaford are back in action on Saturday when they go to South Normanton Athletic, who are currently seventh in the table after the weekend’s games and four points ahead of Sleaford having played a game more.

Evans added: “There’s no prizes for guessing what we’re working on in training on Wednesday, as we aim to get our confidence back.”