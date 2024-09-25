Sleaford Town announce Matt Evans as new boss
Evans replaces Tom Ward, who stepped down as player-manager earlier this month but who is still involved with the club as a player.
The team has been under the interim management of Graham Watkins since Ward stepped aside, but the Greens have now confirmed that Evans will take charge ahead of the weekend’s game at Heanor Town.
Evans was most recently assistant manager at Bottesford Town, having last season held the same role at Sleaford’s divisional rivals Lincoln United.
A club statement read: “Matt brings a wealth of experience. His passion for the game, leadership qualities and extensive footballing knowledge make him the ideal person to lead the Green Army forward.
“His arrival marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the club, and under his guidance, we look forward to building on our achievements both on and off the pitch.”
Evans was delighted to take the role, saying: “I’m delighted to be joining the club and look forward to getting to work. My team and I know the next few weeks are going to be a challenge, but we are excited by what we can do together in the future.
"We will give the fans and the town a team to be proud to support. This is an exciting new chapter for all of us.”
