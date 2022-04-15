Sleaford Town look to bounce back with two away contest

Sleaford Town are preparing for an Easter Bank Holiday double on the road.

The Greens head to Quorn on Saturday before Monday’s highly-anticipated derby at Boston Town (both 3pm).

Quorn, 13th in the United Counties League Premier Division, trail Sleaford by a place and six points, while Boston are eighth in the table.

Charlie Ward. Photo: Craig Harrison

The Greens’ Kyle Watkins, Charlie Ward and Joe Smith all began the campaign with the Poachers before switching to Eslaforde Park, while the contest will also be Boston manager Gary Edgley’s final in the hotseat before he steps down from the role.

Sleaford returned from two Covid postponements on Saturday, but fourth-placed Loughborough Students left with a 3-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Joshua William Bailey, Sidney Kerr and Cameron Moore.

“It was disappointing overall. I don’t think we were at our best, that’s us at 60-70 per cent and that’s something that frustrates me,” said player-manager Tom Ward, who scored the Greens’ goal.

“I don’t think Loughborough have come here and done particularly well themselves, to be honest.

“I thought it was definitely a game we should have got something out of.”

Ward was left rueing missed chances.

He added: “We’ve missed a lot from within the six-yard box.