One final push for Sleaford Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town will conclude their United Counties League Premier Division North season at Heather St John's today.

Victory could move Tom Ward's side up a place to 10th in the table, while Heather know three points could see them finish as high as fifth.