Stamford cup bye a blessing in disguise for Boston United boss

Fraser Preston battles for the ball in the friendly against Lincoln City. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes that Boston United receiving a bye in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup will be a blessing in disguise.

The Pilgrims were due to travel to Stamford tomorrow night following their 3-2 victory over Lincoln United.

However, Boston will progress to the semi-finals due to an unnamed ‘rule breach’ made by the Daniels, who progressed by beating Cleethorpes Town.

“No disrespect to Stamford, but I wanted as full week’s training,” said Elliott, who can now concentrate on his players’ fitness following a win over Lincoln City in scorching temperatures.

“I knew (the Lincoln game) would be physically demanding and the weather didn’t help.

“I want to be on the training ground this week, ready for Norwich on Saturday.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans have their say after visiting new ground - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Lincoln City - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans at the Jakemans Stadium - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Manager, chairman and defender react to first game in front of fans - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Injury update on Shiels, Thanoj and Butler - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 5 Lincoln City 0 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: A walk around the Jakemans Community Stadium - news