Striker Jordan Thewlis 'gutted' to be leaving Boston United

Jordan Thewlis in action last season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Thewlis admits he is gutted to be leaving Boston United.

After two seasons, 53 matches, 22 goals and one historic FA Cup moment the 28-year-old striker is looking for a new club.

"I'm gutted. I've loved my time at Boston," Thewlis said, explaining that reason he had to decline the offer of a one-year extension.

"It's been a strange one with a million different obstacles. With Covid, play-offs and the FA Cup, it's been eventful - but overall I am gutted.

"I needed a two-year contract for what I do outside of football. I renovate houses and you need a lengthy contract to get mortgages. It's impossible on a one year, which is what Boston put to me.

"I had a few other clubs that were offering me two year contracts. That's where I'm at."

Thewlis' made his Pilgrims debut on loan from Harrogate Town in December 2018, but within minutes of coming off the bench in that game at Chorley he suffered ligament damage that sidelined him for most of the season.

Scoring against Rochdale. Photo: Eric Brown

However, he returned the following summer after leaving Town, ending the 2019-20 campaign as the Pilgrims' top scorer with 18 goals.

The season was cut short due to Covid, but Boston managed to reach the National League North play-off final, also taking League One Rochdale to an FA Cup replay, the Pilgrims losing both games by a single goal.

Thewlis has been grateful for the well wishes from fans on social media, but believes his departure is tinged by a sense of what could have been.

"Its been really nice to hear from the fans. But it adds to the frustration of not getting the club over the line with promotion and the FA Cup. It's been fine lines at Boston.

Battling with Altrincham in the 2019-20 play-off final. Photo: Michael Ripley

"With the play off game, if we had a packed house in York Street with the fans there I don't think it would have been the flat performance that got turned out."

Thewlis' two campaigns with United were both shortened due to the pandemic.

"It feels like I've been there a lifetime, but it feels like I've hardly played any games," the forward added.

"I've had that feeling a few times but it's been because of injury, which wasn't the case this time around, which adds to the frustration.

Celebrating against Southport.

"Another reason for me wanting to move on, football wise, was to play down the middle.

"It's not something I've done a lot at Boston and if it was any other club I probably wouldn't have enjoyed the last two years as much as I have out on the left.

"But because of the club I've managed to still enjoy my football."

Thewlis will go down in Pilgrims folklore for his headed finish against Rochdale, the last big game in front of fans at York Street.

But his favourite finish for the club was a mazy individual effort against Bradford Park Avenue at York Street.

"It may not stand out as much for everyone but for me the Bradford Park Ave goal was more how I play," Thewlis added.

In action against Kidderminster Harriers.

"I was down the middle and it was the sort of goal I'm used to. It was a reassurance to myself I could still score my kind of goals.

"But the Rochdale goal won't be topped in terms of emotions and magnitude at the old ground.

"I think it was Knowlesy (Dominic Knowles) with a bad attempt at scoring, but it came to me at the back post and thankfully it went in.

"The ground was heaving and it was on the telly. It was adrenaline, the thought that 'this is going to happen, we're going to get to the third round of the FA Cup,' which is every non-league players dream.

"At that moment it felt like it was happening but it wasn't meant to be."

That goal continues to do the rounds on social media, but Thewlis surely has the finish, doesn't he?

"I'm an absolute dinosaur with technology and I've got no idea how to save it," he continued with a laugh.

"If I get a notification I always watch it, but I don't have the video. I can't help myself it's its been shared or liked. I have to watch it."

Perhaps with the exception of his perfect hat-trick at Telford, Thewlis' most memorable goals all came at York Street.

He also netted for Boston during their exile at the Northolme, but the forward is yet to score at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"It's looking likely that I'll be in the Conference North again next season, so hopefully I can score one at the new ground," he said.

"The facilities and ground are unbelievable and everything's in place for the club to get promoted, if not next season then I think the year after.

"I've not witnessed the new ground packed with fans yet either. Hopefully I can see that soon."

