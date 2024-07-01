​Striker signs for Sleaford Town as action begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Sleaford Town have confirmed the signing of striker Tom Waumsley as they prepare to get their pre-season schedule under way this week.

Waumsley spent the back end of last season with the Greens, making a positive impact in the process, and has now signed permanently from Deeping Rangers.

Player-manager Tom Ward said he was delighted to have sealed the deal.

He said: “As soon as Tom arrived, it became obvious why we had been keen on him for some time.

Tom Waumsley has re-joined Sleaford Town.

"He has returned in excellent shape, looks sharp and hungry, and has settled as a senior figure. We are thrilled he’ll be in green again next season."

Waumsley added: “I only arrived with few games to go last season and enjoyed every bit of it with a great set of lads.

“I’m looking forward to going one better this season and getting in the play-offs or even better. I'm buzzing!”

Sleaford are back in action on Wednesday night (July 3) when they visit Pinchbeck United, who were relegated from the United Counties League Premier North last season.

The Greens were due to go to Nettleham on Saturday but that game has now been cancelled, with attempts to arrange a new fixture for that day currently ongoing.

Sleaford will then travel to face beaten UCL Division One play-off finalists Newark Town for a second consecutive pre-season. Kick-off at the YMCA is set for 7.45pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Finally the Greens will switch their attentions to retaining the South Kesteven Charity Cup that they won after defeating Stamford AFC 9-0 last summer.

Like last season, the Greens will contest semi-final action at Harrowby United before travelling away to a yet-to-be-determined opponent in either the final or third/fourth-placed play-off.

Kick-off at Harrowby is set for 3pm on Saturday, July 13th.

Lincoln City will then send a team to the MKM Ground on Wednesday, July 17 at 7.30pm.

The UCL Premier North season starts on Saturday, July 27.