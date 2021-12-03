'Strong characters' turning around Boston United's fortunes, now Paul Green wants Pilgrims to 'sort out' away form

Paul Green is eyeing three points at Kettering. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green believes it's time for Boston United to 'sort out' their away form - beginning with Saturday's trip to Kettering Town.

The former Republic of Ireland international has praised the Pilgrims' 'character' as they put recent heavy defeats against Southport and Chester behind them to go on a three-game unbeaten run.

After shipping four goals in consecutive weeks in the north west, the Pilgrims responded by drawing 2-2 at home to third-place Chorley before beating Darlington (2-0) and Brackley away in the FA Trophy (2-1).

"It's credit to the team we've started to put performances together," said the ex-Leeds United and Derby County midfielder.

"Against Chester and Southport it wasn't good enough. The gaffer spoke to us in length about how he wanted to play and we reacted in the right way.

"That's testament to the players, the reactions in there. Sometimes you can get beat up with the results and it can go all south, but we've got some strong characters in that dressing room and it's starting to show how we've played."

United may be 10 unbeaten at home, but on the road it has been a different story.

The Pilgrims have won twice and lost five times away from the Jakemans Community Stadium in the National League North this term.

They recorded wins at Brackley in the Trophy and Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Cup, while exiting the FA Cup at Stratford.

Now Green is hoping for three points at Latimer Park on Saturday against the Poppies.

Paul Cox's side are hoping for some home comforts after four straight away games, defeats at Chorley, Hereford and FA Trophy opponents Gloucester, plus a battling 2-1 win at York City.

"There's a long, long way to go, you can't get too carried away either way," added Green, assessing United's sixth place in the league table.

"But this is a great club to be at. It's a massive club in the National League North and we're here to get promoted and that's what we want to achieve.

"Look at the stadium - the pitch is unbelievable, but away from home we've got to sort it out.

"That's down to us as a team and I'm sure we will."

Kick off will be at 3pm.

