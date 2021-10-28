'Superb' Sleaford Town secure progress in Lincs Senior Trophy

Tom ward.

Tom Ward praised an 'absolutely brilliant' Sleaford Town performance after the Greens beat Deeping Rangers 2-0 in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy last night.

Ryan Rushen's cool finish and a header from the player-manager following a scramble in the box proved the difference at Eslaforde Park.

"Superb from minute one to the last minute of the game," Ward told the club's social media team.

"Absolutely brilliant, I thought the boys put in a shift.

"I said we needed a reaction from Saturday (a 2-1 FA Vase defeat at Whitchurch Alport) where I said we started a little lacklustre.

"We definitely got that. That's what our identity is, who we are. We get in people's faces and we're hard to beat and that showed today.

"We (have) matured no end and showed how fare we've come."