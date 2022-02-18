Teamwork the best way for Sleaford Town to progress - Ward

Ward, right, enjoys hearing from his senior players. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Ward is adamant that teamwork on and off the pitch is the best way to move Sleaford Town forward.

The Greens player-manager is a keen believer in taking on board different opinions in a bid to get the best out of the side, and to build further foundations at Eslaforde Park

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And among those voices are dad Paul, the former Town player and manager who has returned following the departure of former assistant Allan Ross, and brother Charlie, the club captain.

“Since Allan stepped away I’ve needed a senior figure in the dug-out, particularly when I’m on the pitch, so dad’s got back involved,” Ward said.

“A lot of our players have played for dad previously and I think he gives me a bit of confidence as we have that reliability in the background.

“The lads respond to that as well. It’s a familiar face in the dug-out and it seems to be going the right way.

“It’s taken me 30-odd years to finally get the final say (over dad), but I’m a big believer that it isn’t all about my opinion.”

Indeed, Ward believes there are other voices that need to be heard.

He added: “Obviously, the senior players in the dressing room, I speak to them, and Charlie is my captain.

“We have team discussions about where we want to go, it’s what we are trying to do as a club.

“That can be senior players watching the juniors on a Sunday morning and things like that, it isn’t just about three points on a Saturday.

“It’s about getting a smile around the place. Let’s get bodies through the door, people who enjoy watching us and Sleaford Town.

“I think we’re all investing in the right way.”

After a blank weekend, Sleaford entertain United Counties League Premier Division North strugglers Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 3pm), looking to build on three clean sheets from their past four matches.

“We’re definitely moving the right way,” Ward added.

“I love being back at Sleaford, a lot of old faces and I get to mix with local lads again and get back to a club that gave a lot to me when I was younger.