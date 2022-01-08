"That's the standard they've set!" Paul Green 'proud' as battling Boston United end wait for clean sheet

Scott Duxbury returned to the starting line-up. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green has told his Boston United squad they've set a standard he expects for future matches.

The Pilgrims' interim boss picked up a point in his first game in charge following a goalless draw at Gloucester City.

"I was so proud of all of them to a man. I thought they defended like they should be defending from the outset," Green told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We came under a little bit of pressure 60-70 minutes into the game and everyone put their body on the line and that's what I want to see moving forward.

"That's what it'll take to really push on. That's the standard they've set now."

The result sees United hold on to seventh in the National League North, and keep their first clean sheet in seven matches - since November's 2-0 win over Darlington.

Following Kyron Gordon's return to Sheffield United, Green was delighted with how the back three of Luke Shiels, Matt Tootle and the returning Scott Duxbury limited the Tigers' attack.

He added: "Dux, Shiels and Toots led by example - the way they defended, the way they organised the defence.

"I think in the past we've been too easy to come against and conceded silly goals. We cut that out today.

"It's massive (to keep a clean sheet). Again, moving forward, it gives you a platform to work with.

"We've got quality in the dressing room that will score goals."

Jake Wright jnr almost sealed victory when his second-half effort rattled the woodwork.

But Green was pleased with a point against 17th place City.

"We had the best opportunity with Jake Wright, if he takes that we're in the ascendency, 1-0 up," said Green.

"That's what away trips are all about, getting that chance and taking them. Going away with three points or, if not three, a point moving forward.

"Gloucester are in a false position for me. They're full time and get to work on patterns of play all the time and I think we've come here and matched them and done more in the game to win it, especially in the final third.

"We had the better opportunities. Marcus (Dewhurst) had one save to make all game."

