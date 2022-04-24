"The belief's around!" Jake Wright jnr wants Boston United to shrug off Fylde defeat as play-off quest continues

Jake Wright jnr celebrates in mid-air. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr appreciates the way manager Paul Cox has handled his return from injury - even if he doesn't always agree with the boss' methods.

The striker - who is returning from the latest in a series of hamstring injuries which have blighted the past two seasons - was left out of Monday's 1-0 win at Brackley Town.

However, he returned to yesterday's starting XI, opening the scoring before the Pilgrims went down 3-1 to AFC Fylde.

"I think I'm getting there slowly," Wright said of his injury.

"With it being such a long time out and the setbacks I've had, management is important.

"I appreciate the gaffer has been really good with me.

"He took the decision to leave me out on Monday. I was frustrated, however, I think it's benefitted me."

After three straight wins the Pilgrims run ended at the Jakemans Community Stadium, but the Pilgrims held on to sixth in the table.

"We've been good lately and it's an important part of the season to grind out results," Wright added.

"It didn't go our way but this group's come on since the gaffer's come in and the belief's around - we're still in the play-offs and promotions is still in our hands.

"I'm happy to always score, but unfortunately it didn't go our way.

"Mistakes cost us today, but our overall performance, we played well in parts, but once again it's those errors."

