The Lincs League Cup finals - everything you need to know

Wyberton and Louth will both compete in finals. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Lincs League Cup will culminate in two finals tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know...

WHAT? Following the Lincolnshire League season being made null and void, a supplementary competition was put together for interested teams who wanted to continue playing this season. Sixteen clubs were divided into North and South Divisions, who played one another one time each, although some clubs withdrew from the competition. It was declared the two winners would meet for the Challenge Cup and the two runners-up would meet for the Supplementary Cup.

WHERE? Both finals will be held at Skegness Town's Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

WHO? Tetney Rovers will meet Wyberton in the Challenge Cup final while the Supplementaryt Cup will be contested by Louth Town and Nunsthorpe Tavern.

WHAT TIME? The Supplementary Cup kicks off at 2pm with the Challenge Cup final underway at 7pm.

HOW MUCH? Entrance costs £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and childres under 12 go free. The entry fee covers both matches as long as supporters remain in the stadium. The bar and cafeteria will be open throughout the day.

MORE LINCS LEAGUE: Wyberton searching for silverware - news